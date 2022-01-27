Corinth man charged for child molestation incident in 1988

Published 2:49 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022

By Maya Martin

On Friday, January 7, 2022, the Oxford Police Department received a report stating that in the spring/summer of 1988 Wade Holland, 59, of Corinth, then holding position of trust, had inappropriate conduct with a minor.

Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued on January 24th, 2022, for Molesting (Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes). On January 26, 2022, Holland was taken into custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Holland a bond of $25,000.

