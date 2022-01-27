Mississippi has 10th pediatric death from COVID-19

The Mississippi Health Department said Wednesday that a child has died of COVID-19. This was the state’s 10th pediatric death from the coronavirus since pandemic started in 2020.

The department said it would not release the child’s name or hometown. It said all 10 of the children who died were unvaccinated but didn’t say how many were eligible for vaccination when they got sick.

Some died before COVID-19 vaccinations became available for children 5 or older. The department said booster shots are recommended for people older than 12.

The state epidemiologist, Dr. Paul Byers, said in a news release that he encourages parents to discuss childhood vaccination with their health care provider. He said 7% of Mississippi’s 5- to 11-year-olds and 37% of the state’s 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it,” Byers said. “For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child are vaccinated.”

MSDH reported 6,596 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 19 deaths and 305 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 705,598 cases and 10,774 deaths and 1,479,146 persons have been fully vaccinated.

As of Jan. 25, Lafayette County has gained 146 COVID-19 cases. No COVID-19 related deaths or LTC facility outbreaks have been reported. The county has a total of 13,265 COVID-19 cases, 158 deaths and 202 LTC facility outbreaks.