Weathers’ Auto Supply has a new home in Oxford

Published 11:13 am Friday, January 28, 2022

By Maya Martin

North Mississippi’s leading auto accessories and windshield company has  expanded into Oxford. Weathers Auto Supply has opened its newest location at  2647 West Oxford Loop.  

Weathers was founded in Tupelo in 1958 by Dudley Weathers and now is  owned by Mike Mason and his family. Starting with the original location at 1219  South Gloster Street in Tupelo, the business has expanded to the Mall at Barnes  Crossing in Tupelo, to 406 U.S. Highway 72 in Corinth, and now to 2647 West  Oxford Loop. 

“We are much more than an auto glass business,” Mason said. “We have built  our company on having the highest quality accessories like WeatherTech protective  floor mats, Ranch Hand grill guards for trucks, Warn winches, toolboxes, step bars, lift kits and more. 

“We have a lot of off-road accessories especially for Jeeps. Plus, windshields! As important as the accessories are, service is what makes the difference in our business,” he continued. 

The 3,000 square foot building will have two automotive bays and a staff of  three full-time service specialists. Hunter Hall is the manager and salesman of Weathers-Oxford with full-time employee Austin Hartfield as staff technician.

“We’re planning a grand opening in the spring when the weather will be warmer and a little more predictable,” Mason said.

More Top Home

Speaker’s Edge competition helps develop career-relevant skills

The Landshark, seafood staple of Oxford, begins crawfish season at new location

OPD charges Water Valley man in connection to ongoing cable theft case

Traffic stop leads to possession of weapon by felon charge

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...