Weathers’ Auto Supply has a new home in Oxford

North Mississippi’s leading auto accessories and windshield company has expanded into Oxford. Weathers Auto Supply has opened its newest location at 2647 West Oxford Loop.

Weathers was founded in Tupelo in 1958 by Dudley Weathers and now is owned by Mike Mason and his family. Starting with the original location at 1219 South Gloster Street in Tupelo, the business has expanded to the Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo, to 406 U.S. Highway 72 in Corinth, and now to 2647 West Oxford Loop.

“We are much more than an auto glass business,” Mason said. “We have built our company on having the highest quality accessories like WeatherTech protective floor mats, Ranch Hand grill guards for trucks, Warn winches, toolboxes, step bars, lift kits and more.

“We have a lot of off-road accessories especially for Jeeps. Plus, windshields! As important as the accessories are, service is what makes the difference in our business,” he continued.

The 3,000 square foot building will have two automotive bays and a staff of three full-time service specialists. Hunter Hall is the manager and salesman of Weathers-Oxford with full-time employee Austin Hartfield as staff technician.

“We’re planning a grand opening in the spring when the weather will be warmer and a little more predictable,” Mason said.