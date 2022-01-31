Northwest Community College celebrates Year of the Nurse Educator

In 2022, Northwest Mississippi Community College is proud to join the National League for Nursing in recognizing what the organization has declared the Year of the Nurse Educator.

“Frontline health care workers have been deservedly heralded as heroes during the nearly two-year battle against COVID-19, while, less visibly, nurse educators have made possible nurses’ delivery of everything from lifesaving emergency services to end-of-life care,” NLN said. “Nurse educators and programs are primarily responsible for the preparation of a diverse, culturally competent, and outstanding nursing workforce for the national and global communities.”

The organization aims to not only celebrate the achievements and contributions of nurse educators, but also to hopefully inspire more nurses to enter the field. In Mississippi, Dr. Stephanie Mullins, dean of Northwest’s School of Health Sciences, said a lack of nurse educators is the root of the nursing shortage.

“Every Mississippian has been impacted by COVID, and one area which continues to be a vessel with porous walls is the nursing shortage,” Mullins said. “Units are closed because nurses are not there to care for the sick. Since 2020, in the state of Mississippi, over 3,600 potential nursing students have not been accepted to nursing school. A shortage of people wanting to be a nurse isn’t the issue; it’s the lack of nursing faculty, which is greatly impacting health care.”

It is for this reason that Mullins said she and her fellow Northwest leaders are especially thankful for the skills and hard work of the college’s Nursing faculty.

“The dedication of each Northwest nurse educator is so appreciated and is to be commended as they impact the lives of not only students, but the health of all Mississippians,” she said.

Throughout this year, the League will spotlight nurse educators using a wealth of dynamic content and opportunities for recognition, including the #BeyondANurseEducator social media campaign, a Nurse Educators of the Year Award and the promotion of the NLN Certification for Nurse Educators.

For more information, visit NLN.org. For more information about Nursing and Health Sciences pathways and programs offered at Northwest, visit northwestms.edu/healthsciences.