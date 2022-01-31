Oxford School District begins search for teacher candidates

The Oxford School District will host Teacher Recruitment Day, Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30p.m. at Oxford High School, 101 Charger Loop in Oxford. The district has changed its model from a “job fair” format this year to an appointment-style approach to guarantee quality time is spent with each candidate.

Qualified candidates are required to have an appointment in order to interview with school administrators at the event. Walk-ins will not be allowed. Certified teachers who wish to participate should complete the “Teacher Recruitment Day” form.

Priority will be given to those who complete the form by the priority deadline of February 15th. We invite you to submit your request today by following the instructions below by visiting oxfordsd.org/jobs, selecting “Apply Now” and clicking “Teacher Recruitment Day” form under “External Applicants.”

According to a press statement from OSD, applicants could become part of an incredible team that’s working hard every day to change the world for students.

“In our ‘A’-rated district, our teachers, school leaders, and staff are dedicated, passionate, caring educators who share a firm belief in ensuring excellence, equity, and opportunity for all of our students,” the statement reads. “We support your growth and continuous learning so that you can focus on providing students the best learning experience possible.”