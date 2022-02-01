Board of Alderman repeal mask mandate for city buildings

Published 10:03 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Jake Davis

The Oxford Board of Alderman voted to repeal the city’s mask mandate on Tuesday after a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

The mandate required visitors to wear masks inside all city buildings. Visitors will still be encouraged to wear masks inside, especially when social distancing is not possible.

The city reported 83 new COVID cases and two new deaths, continuing the recent downward trend in cases across the state as the Omicron surge begins to recede.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford is admitting fewer and fewer patients every day.

“We’ve been seeing 60-70 [patients] in the hospital a day,” said Tannehill. “Today we have 40 in the hospital, and of those 40, eight are in the ICU.”

A significant portion of the patients in Baptist come from outside Lafayette county, as the Mississippi Department of Health re-instated a policy earlier this month that requires larger hospitals to accept transfers from rural areas that do not have access to the same critical care services.

“We are still getting transfers from other states and surrounding communities, but our numbers are very much going down,” Tannehill added.

The mandate, which has been repealed and re-instituted multiple times in the past two years, will expire Feb. 2.

More BREAKING NEWS

Three vehicle wreck claims two lives, injures one other

Ole Miss men’s basketball comes up short against Tennessee in overtime

Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner declares for NFL draft

Ole Miss lands top transfer target Zach Evans

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...