OSD Superintendent clarifies fight rumors

The superintendent of Oxford School said reports of a fight at Oxford High School on Monday involved an altercation between two students.

Oxford School District Superintendent Bradley Roberson said the altercation began in a classroom.

“There was an altercation between two females in a math classroom,” said Roberson. “The two girls in the classroom actually got into an altercation over a desk.”

The superintendent was unable to provide any additional information on the occurrence, which sparked rumors on social media about students being arrested.

In response to claims of police presence on the school campus, Roberson said the students were not placed in an OPD squad car and that school resource officers on campus were assisting other issues on the campus, such as traffic.