Oxford Board Preview: Dissolution of Punkin Water, renaming HWY 30 & 334

The Oxford Board of Aldermen will hold a regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Courtroom. Among other issues, the board plans to discuss the dissolution of the Punkin Water Association and renaming two major roadways in honor of two African-American community leaders.

According to the meeting agenda, the Aldermen will have to consider an agreement for the transfer of service and dissolution of Punkin Water Association, Inc.

If the agreement is executed, the city will have to give PWA a due diligence period to turn over all analyses, to assist in map updates and to provide any information relevant to PWA’s business.

The city’s ability to take over the service will be under consideration and, if they decide to go forward, PWA will have to transfer it’s certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Mississippi Public Service Commission to Oxford.

Additions and improvements to the PWA water system will also be on the table.

To view the full document, click below:

Punkin Transfer of Service and Dissolution

Additionally, they will consider a Resolution in support of Local and Private Legislation authorizing the City of Oxford to expand its water system within a certain distance outside the corporate limits. The water system expansion

To view the full document, click below:

Resolution- City of Oxford & Punkin_Water

Two prominent roadways will potentially be renamed to honor two African-American community leaders, Nathan Hodges, Jr. and Leonard E. Thompson, for their services to the city of Oxford and its residents. The board will consider renaming Highway 30 in honor of Hodges and Highway 334 in honor of Thompson.

Hodges began his career in Oxford in 1934 and established himself in the community by opening the first African American owned business in Lafayette County and operating that business for over 80 years.

According to the agenda, Hodges served the Lafayette-Oxford-University community through leadership roles with the Three Rivers Planning Board and the Parks and Recreation Board, and founded the Lafayette County Improvement Club in 1952 at the Second Baptist Church in Oxford, which later became the first NAACP Chapter in Lafayette County.

To view the full document, click below:

Resolution Nathan Hodges Memorial Highway

Thompson was a valuable member of the LOU community since establishing his family in Oxford in 1962. His achievements include serving as the first African American United States probation officer in the State of Mississippi.

Thompson is noted for having left an indelible mark on the community through his leadership positions in education, public service, and church.

To view the full document, click below:

Resolution Leonard Thompson Memorial Highway

To view the Oxford Board of Aldermen’s full agenda, visit www.oxfordms.net/board-of-aldermen-agenda.