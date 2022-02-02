Mississippi reports 11th pediatric COVID-19 death

An 11th pediatric coronavirus death in Mississippi was confirmed Tuesday by state health officials.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said none of the patients who died had been vaccinated.

Since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Mississippi in March 2020, the department has reported:

— one death in an infant – under one year of age

— three deaths in the 1-5 year age range

— one death in the 6-10 year age range

— six deaths in the 11-17 year age range

State epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers encouraged parents to discuss childhood vaccination with their health care provider.

“Vaccination is the best protection for our children who are eligible to receive it. For those under 5 years of age, it is critically important that everyone around the infant or child are vaccinated,” Byers said.

The state currently reports 7% of those in the 5-11 age group as fully vaccinated and 37% of the 12-17 age group. Of the entire population, only 54% of Lafayette County is fully vaccinated.

In addition to vaccinations, the state encouraged families to continue social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large crowds.

The MSDH has reported local COVID-19 cases from schools in the state. From Jan. 24-28, Lafayette County School District had about 15 COVID cases in teachers and staff and about 96 cases in students. The district faced four new outbreaks, and a total of 97 teachers and staff and 244 students were quarantined.

LCSD has reported a total about 82 positive COVID cases in teachers and staff and 390 cases in students since the beginning of the school year.

Since January, the district has seen a total of 17 COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Oxford School District had an estimate of 18 positive COVID cases in teachers and staff and roughly 66 cases in students. A total of 154 students were quarantined.

OSD has reported a total about 173 positive COVID cases in teachers and staff and 542 cases in students since the beginning of the school year.

Since January, the district has seen a total of 25 COVID-19 outbreaks but there have been no new outbreaks or any additional teachers quarantined during this recent period.