Spring Master Gardener opens registration for online training class

A Spring Master Gardener has opened registration for its’ training class. Registration will run through Feb. 15, 2022. Online classes will be held online from March 15th through May 15th.

Through this program, individuals are trained and certified in consumer horticulture and related areas.

In exchange for 40 hours of educational training, individuals are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their training. This service should help county Extension offices with horticulture projects that benefit their local communities.

After the first year, volunteers are required to return 20 hours of volunteer service and to attend 12 hours of educational training to remain certified as Master Gardeners.

Continuing education is offered to encourage long-term commitments. Most certified Master Gardeners serve five to seven years. The Master Gardener approach helps the local Extension office reach a broader audience than is possible with only one or two agents. It also provides the local office a way to serve the public and, at the same time, develop a supportive clientele group.

Volunteers help extend the educational arm of the university to the public by providing horticultural information based on university research and recommendations.

The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a great way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet other avid gardeners, share gardening experiences, get connected to the community, and belong to a well-respected and educational organization.