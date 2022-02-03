LCSD to dismiss schools early due to inclement weather

Due to the inclement weather, Lafayette County Schools will have an early dismissal today at 1 PM with car rider lines opening at 12:30 PM.

All after-school activities and games are cancelled for the afternoon.

Lafayette County is currently under Winter Weather Advisory status until Friday, Feb. 4 at 6 AM, as ice and sleet could accumulate across portions of the Mid-South. The winter storm will affect much of the Mid-South including Benton, Chester, Coahoma, Decatur, Hardeman, Henderson, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha.

The county could possibly experience 0.01 to 0.1 inches of ice accumulation between the watch period, according to the National Weather Service. Residents should probably expect less than an inch of sleet.

The most likely area for significant accumulations will be northeast Arkansas, west Tennessee and the Missouri boot-heel, but Mid-South travelers are advised to stay off the roads if possible. Roads and bridges will be come very dangerous and nearly impossible.

If on the road, drivers should stay alert, drive slowly and leave more room between you and surrounding vehicles. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Power outages and tree damage are likely where significant ice accumulations occur.

Residents are advised to stay aware of the weather and have multiple ways to receive alerts.