Baptist Ambulance to recruit more EMTS, paramedics for service

Baptist Ambulance officially began its plan to help address emergency calls in Oxford and Lafayette County that have reportedly grown over the years.

The service already has a staff of nearly 50 EMTs and Paramedics to man ambulances and respond to calls as of Feb. 3, but is looking for more staff to join the effort.

Baptist Ambulance currently has a number of positions with both 24-hour and 12-hour shifts available. All positions have competitive pay and full benefits.

According to Vice President of Operations Eric Messer, Baptist would love to hire more local staff.

“In addition to our current full time staff, right now we’re also utilizing local full-time staff and part-time staff from our other local operations in Calhoun, New Albany, Booneville and Attala, but we need more local staff to help us with local demand, ” said Messer.

If you are interested in becoming an EMT, but are not trained, Baptist Ambulance will put new hires through a First Responder Ambulance Driver training program to learn how to operate an ambulance. Additionally, Baptist operates an Emergency Medical Technician Training Academy where new hires are paid to attend a nine week EMT training program 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

Applications for open positions and for acceptance into the EMT Academy Program are on Baptist Ambulance’s web page at www.baptistambulance.com/careers. Baptist Ambulance is currently recruiting for an EMT Academy starting in late February.

For more information about Baptist Ambulance, visit www.baptistambulance.com.