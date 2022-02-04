Oxford and Lafayette athletes honored on National Signing Day

Local high schools celebrated National Signing Day on Wednesday, honoring their senior athletes moving on to play collegiate sports.

Here is a list of where football players for Oxford and Lafayette signed:

Lafayette

JJ Dukes

Offensive tackle J.J. Dukes signed with Northwest Mississippi Community College. The 6-foot-6, 250 pound lineman committed to the Rangers on Dec. 5 after being named to the 2021 Magnolia All Star game.

TJ Woodall

Athlete T.J. Woodall signed with Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale. Woodall played all over the field for the Commodores, lining up at safety, cornerback, running back and slot receiver.

Kylen Vaughn

Wide receiver Kylen Vaughn signed with Northeast Mississippi Community College. Vaughn committed to the Tigers on Dec. 14 after recording 33 receptions for 532 yards and five touchdowns as a senior in 2021.

Oxford

Stratton Smith

Offensive lineman Stratton Smith signed with Northwest Mississippi Community College. Smith helped pave the way for two 1,000 yard rushers at Oxford – John Meagher in 2019 and Roman Gregory in 2021. He was named to the All-Region team three times and the All-State team twice. Smith was selected to represent OHS in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game following his senior season.

EJ Wadley

Safety E.J. Wadley signed with Itawamba Community College. Wadley finished his career at Oxford with 207 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 6 fumbles. He was named to the All-Region Team twice during his high school career.

Keegan Wilfawn

Outside linebacker Keegan Wilfawn signed with Northeast Mississippi Community College. Wilfawn finished his high school career with 202 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and one interception. He was selected to represent OHS in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game following his senior season.