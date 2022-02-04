Professional rodeo is coming to the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena

Professional rodeo will soon kick off in Oxford. On February 11-12, “On the Road to Las Vegas” presented by MaxxSouth Broadband will take place at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena at 7:30 PM. Gates open at 5 PM.

The largest rodeo organization in the world is bringing together its best cowboys and cowgirls who will be competing for points for the coveted title of World Champion.

Events will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding.

Rodeo announcer, analyst and host of Western Sports Round-Up Steve Kenyon will be announcing, and the rodeo will be aired on the CowboyChannel.

Oxford may be fairly new to rodeo but there is an audience for it in the area, said Pro Rodeos Inc. and Rodeo Media Marketing Manager Jade Kitaif. Mississippi has world champion cowboys like 2021 Steer Wrestling Champion Will Lummus from Byhalia, Mississippi.

“They have the pro rodeo in Tupelo and they have one in Southaven,” said Kitaif. “Mississippi may be a rural state but there are a lot of people in Mississippi that rodeo. It’s just like anything else, if you’re not involved then you just don’t know.”

Kitaif said it’s exciting to be able to bring rodeo into the spotlight in Lafayette County.

All tickets are general admission. Children ages for tickets are 3-12. 3 and under is free.

Tickets are available online at rodeomedia.ticketleap.com/oxfordprcarodeo or they can be purchased at the gate the day of the event.