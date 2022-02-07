Argent Trust Company appoints Gober as Asst. Vice President, Trust Officer

Argent Financial Group, a leading independent fiduciary wealth management firm, announced today that it has appointed Cara Gober as assistant vice president and trust officer for Argent Trust Company.

She will be based in Oxford and report to Brooks Campany, regional manager of Argent Trust’s Oxford, Mississippi, Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee offices.

Responsible for more than $35 billion in client assets, Argent provides individuals, families, businesses and institutions with a broad range of wealth management services, including trusts and estate planning, investment management, ESOPs, retirement plan administration and consulting, funeral and cemetery trusts, charitable organization administration, oil and gas (mineral) management and other unique financial services.

Gober will be responsible for administering client trust, estate and investment accounts for individuals, private foundations and endowments.

“Cara’s extensive trust expertise as a fiduciary, combined with her legal experience and investment management background, will be invaluable in serving the estate planning and wealth management needs of our clients,” said Campany. “We are thrilled she is returning home to Oxford and joining our team.”

“As a trust officer, I have admired and respected the professionals at Argent for their exemplary service and dedication to always putting the needs of their clients first,” said Gober. “I look forward to working with Brooks and my talented colleagues in Oxford, maintaining the company’s commitment to client success, and helping Argent grow in our community and the surrounding markets.”

Gober, who has nearly 14 years of trust industry experience, will be returning to her hometown after spending all of her professional career in Birmingham, Alabama. Before joining Argent, she served as assistant vice president and trust officer with Regions Bank where she specialized in working with endowments and private foundations.

Gober earned her law degree from the Birmingham School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations, advertising and applied communication from the University of Alabama. She is also a member of the Alabama State Bar.

Outside of work, Gober has been active in several local community service and professional organizations. She was a member of the Birmingham Estate Planning Council, Alabama Planned Giving Council and founding member of Birmingham Jr. Estate Study Group, and the Birmingham Junior Achievement program where she helped teach schoolchildren.

For more information, visit www.ArgentFinancial.com.