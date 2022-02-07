Matt Parham named United Way Board Member of the Year

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County recently named Matt Parham its 2021 Board Member of the Year.

Parham, President of the Bank of Commerce in Oxford, has been a member of the UWOLC Board of Directors since 2013 and serves on the organization’s finance and campaign committees in addition to providing assistance in a multitude of other ways to help advance its mission. Parham served as the UWOLC President in 2017.



The UWOLC Board of Directors created the Board Member of the Year award in 2019 to annually recognize the exemplary service of a selected board member. Board members submit nominations for the award at the end of each year and the organization’s executive committee reviews the submissions before selecting the annual recipient.



“Matt Parham is so worthy of this honor,” UWOLC Board Member and Vice President for Communications Pam Swain said. “He shows each and every day how much he cares for this community through his service work.”



In nominating Parham, Swain expressed, “When Matt commits to a board, he gives it his all and goes above and beyond. It is an honor to serve alongside him on the United Way Board of Directors and also to learn from his leadership.”



UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett announced the award during the organization’s most recent board meeting. In doing so, he noted Parham’s many contributions to the UWOLC and Lafayette-Oxford-University community as well as the tremendous leadership and guidance he provides.



“Matt is an amazing person who selflessly gives of himself for the betterment of Oxford and Lafayette County,” Brummett said. “He is a cherished leader on our local United Way team and I cannot thank him enough for all he does for our organization and community as he exemplifies the meaning of servant leadership.”



“I really appreciate this surprise and feel everyone on the board deserves this award,” Parham said. “We are truly blessed to have the United Way family we have here and are led by Kurt, who keeps us on track and aware of everything going on. I truly appreciate him and all he does.”

“United Way really does wonderful community work in Lafayette County and I am blessed to be a part of it,” Parham said.

In addition to his roles with the UWOLC and Bank of Commerce, Parham serves on the board of directors for the Ole Miss Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, and the Rotary Club of Oxford, MS. In addition, he served his country as a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard from 1988 to 2009. Parham and his wife, Tammy, live in Oxford and have two sons, Noland and Blake.