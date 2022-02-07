UM English Department to host reading with 2021 American Book Award honoree Carolyn Forché

Published 3:48 pm Monday, February 7, 2022

By Jake Davis

The Ole Miss English department is set to host a book reading on Thursday with award-winning author and activist Carolyn Forché.

Forché, a 2021 American Book Award honoree, is a noted author, poet and activist whose work has been compared to Pablo Neruda and Philip Levine.

The Detroit native published her first book of poetry, Gathering the Tribes in 1975. The book was published by the Yale University Press won the Yale Series of Younger Poets Award. Following its publication Forché received a Guggenheim Fellowship, traveling to El Salvador to study human rights abuses during the country’s civil war.

Her latest work, In the Lateness of the World, was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in poetry.

Forché will read from In the Lateness of the World, as well as her memoir, What You Have Heard is True, in the Weems Auditorium at the Khayat Law Center starting at 7 p.m.

