UM School of Education online programs rank among the nation’s best

The University of Mississippi School of Education has been ranked among the nation’s best online master’s programs in education and educational leadership in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of online offerings at more than 360 U.S. schools.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the UM online education master’s program tied at No. 34 nationally, and 33rd out of all public schools. The magazine also named the university’s educational leadership program tied at No. 13 in the country, out of both public and private universities, in the latest rankings for online programs, which were released Jan. 25.

The rankings are a credit to faculty and staff in the School of Education, said David Rock, the school’s dean.

“The rankings are a true testament to our faculty’s hard work and dedication to provide high-quality programs that are accessible to today’s working professionals,” Rock said. “Access to quality programs is critical in today’s high-paced, working environment especially for educators and professionals with families and multiple job responsibilities.

“I am extremely proud of their hard work and commitment.”

Richard S. Balkin, professor and interim chair of the UM Department of Leadership and Counselor Education at the School of Education, said the school’s online programs have incredible reach.

“We are extremely proud of this recognition,” Balkin said. “Our online program enables our faculty to reach out to rural areas of Mississippi and across the state that might not otherwise have access to opportunities to advance their career in educational leadership and have an impact on students, teachers, school districts and communities.”

The school’s programs are affordable and offer many different courses, making them great values for students, Balkin said. Those in the program also come from many different backgrounds, he said.

Balkin said many have played a role in the online programs’ success.

“Dr. Jill Cabrera has served as our program coordinator for our online programs, and we are grateful for her leadership, along with the excellent work of our educational leadership faculty, to earn this recognition,” Balkin said.

The rankings also recognized UM’s online Master of Business Administration program, placing Ole Miss in a three-way tie for No. 9 among public universities and No. 12 overall.