CINDI COVEY CANNON

Cindi Covey Cannon, 51, of Memphis, departed this life on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital. Services were held Monday, February 7, 2022 at 1 pm in the Saulsbury Baptist Church, Saulsbury, TN, where she was a member. Visitation was an hour before the service. Burial will be in Saulsbury Cemetery.

A life-long resident of Memphis, she was a 1988 graduate of White Station High School and attended Ole Miss. An accomplished pianist, she served several churches in years past. She was a former website designer and internet enthusiast who loved reading.

Survivors include her husband, William Cannon of Memphis; father, John T. Covey of Olive Branch; uncle, Charles (Rosemary) Covey of Germantown; step-daughter, Jennifer (Justin) Murff of Virginia; father-in-law, James D. Cannon of Pearl, MS; sister-in-law, Sharon (Gary) Woodward of Denham Springs, LA; brother-in-law, Jimmy (Jan) Cannon of Amarillo, TX; and numerous cousins. She also leaves her two cats, “Abby” and “Yancey”. She was preceded in death by her mother, Suzanne Lee Morrow Covey in 2017.

Memorials may be sent to Saulsbury Baptist Church or St. Jude.