Jack’s Family Restaurants to open first restaurant in Water Valley on Feb. 23

Jack’s Family Restaurant will open its first restaurant in Water Valley, Mississippi located at 317 South Main Street on Feb. 23, 2022.

Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama, Jack’s started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to more than 210 locations in four states in the South.

Water Valley joins the ranks of other Mississippi cities like Pontotoc, Ripley, Fulton that are now home to a Jack’s.

“Jack’s is thrilled to open this historic location in the Water Valley community,” said Todd Bartmess, Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO. “We look forward to celebrating its grand opening with our neighbors by gifting free Jack’s breakfast for one month to the first 50 guests to make a purchase.”

The restaurant will feature the Jackson’s Southern Charm design, which includes a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch. It also contains porch seating with rocking chairs, a porch window and a drive-thru.

In preparation for the grand opening, Jack’s is hiring ambitious and passionate part-and-full-time team members, including managers, who will go above and beyond the call of duty to make every guest feel right at home.

Jack’s offers incredible perks, including health and dental insurance, flexible hours and weekly pay. To apply for a career at Jack’s or for more information, visit www.workatjacks.com.