JAMES “JIM” DONALD MOGRIDGE

James “Jim” Donald Mogridge, 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Oxford, MS. A visitation will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following all at The Orchard Church (295 Highway 7 North Oxford, MS 38655). Pastor Eric George will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Jim was born to the late James and Irma Mogridge. He was married to Judy Mogridge of Memphis, TN.

Jim graduated from Memphis State Law School, an editor of the Law Review. He joined the FBI and later the United States Army. He served as a military judge in the JAG Corps, retiring as a Colonel to his farm in Thaxton, MS. He subsequently designed and built houses in Oxford, MS. Jim enjoyed raising cows, gardening, singing in the church choir, entertaining his grandchildren, and cooking Sunday dinners for his family. He was thoughtful and engaging, and his complete attention was given to the people around him or his task at hand.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Irma Mogridge.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Mogridge of Oxford; his two sons James (Molly) Mogridge Jr., of Oxford, and Chris (Karen) Mogridge, of Utah; his grandchildren, Oliva Mogridge, Grace Berry, Madeline Mogridge, Jackson Berry, Emerson Mogridge, and Molly Berry; and his sister, Paula (Bill) Monsarrat, of Germantown, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (pulmonaryfibrosis.org)

