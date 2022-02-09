LCFD respond to fire caused by malfunctioning dryer

Today at 9:45 AM, the Lafayette County Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 Block of County Road 145 for a 911 stating that the clothes dryer in the residence was on fire.

First arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the utility room. The fire had moved from the clothes dryer and had started to catch the rest of the room on fire. Crews stretched one hand line and made an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the fire to utility room.

No injuries were reported.

Fire Department 2, Fire Department 3, Engine 4, Rescue 10, Engine 17, Tanker 17 and 11 firefighters total responded to the call.

LCFD has responded to a total of 53 calls for service this month so far, four of which have been structure fires.