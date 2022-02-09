NE SPARC offers discount on broadband service for eligible households

NE SPARC announced it is working to help build awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The new long-term benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service.

The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to a $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision; or

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment opened on December 31, 2021. Eligible households can enroll by visiting ACPBenefit.org to submit an application or print out a mail-in application. Once an Application ID is received, contact NE SPARC to complete the process.

NE SPARC is a subsidiary of North East Fiber, LLC. NE SPARC offers broadband fiber internet service to members of North East Mississippi Electric Power Association.