OPD identifies suspect for two Walmart shoplifting incidents

Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Maya Martin

Standarius Gross

On Jan. 16, 2022, and Jan. 22, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took reports from Walmart regarding two separate incidents of shoplifting by the same suspects. The suspects were identified and Standarius Caleb Gross, 25, of Sardis, was taken into custody on January 27th, 2022 by Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, and on Jan. 28, 2022, Gross went before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge and received a bond of $2,500 dollars.

