Oxford students chosen for All-State Honor Choir

Oxford School District will send 33 students to participate in the 2022 Mississippi All-State Honor Choir, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg this spring. These students will spend three days with other Mississippi students rehearsing and performing high-caliber choral music.

Nineteen students from Oxford Intermediate School, under the direction of Carol Trott, made the All-State Honor Choir: Allie Soliz, Madalyn Sullivan, Callen Lavendar, Isabel Vizcaino, Ann Thomas Stallings, Jayden White, Mackenzie Clark, Ryleigh Smith, Linda Zhang, Anosha Contractor, Haddie Beth Houston, Ella Bari, Brady Scharnell, Mary Katherine West, Camille Smith, Aiden Carter, Landen Feyes, Sara Aljuhani, Donald Stock.

Fourteen students from the Oxford High School Choir under the direction of Thomas Ardrey made the All-State Honor Choir: Claire Anne Boudreaux, Tacie Mott, Taylor Bradley, Avery Sams*, Sarah Grace Moore, Kamari Jones, Alice Dabbs*, Ann Hunter Bigham*, Jacob Latil Hudson, Bland Currie Rogers, William Kincaid, Andrew Sanford*, Le’Daeveon Steen*. (Students marked with an asterisk finished as one of the top five singers in their section.)

Mississippi ACDA (American Choral Director’s Association) sponsors three high school Honor Choirs and an All-Collegiate Honor Choir each year at the ACDA/MMEA State Conference. The SATB Honor Choir, Treble Honor Choir, Honor Showchoir, and All-Collegiate Honor Choir are comprised of outstanding singers from across the state.