Grab your popcorn and candy: OxFilm announces the return of the Oxford Film Festival

OxFilm is eager to announce their 19th Annual Oxford Film Festival that will take place March 23-27, 2022.

VIP Badges for the festival are currently on sale for $150 on the OxFilm website. The badges will give the wearer priority entrance to all films, access to all parties and catered VIP greenroom. Student badges are available for $50. Purchase of student badges requires proof of school ID in either 2021 or 2022. Badges can be bought here.

OxFilm will announce the festival lineup on Tuesday, February 22nd. Follow OxFilm for updates on the festival on Twitter www.twitter.com/OxFilm_MS or Facebook at www.facebook.com/OxFilm.

OxFilm encourages the community to become a member or sponsor. Maximize your impact on the next generation of independent, foreign and homegrown storytellers and your hometown film festival and consider being a member, a sponsor or donor to help seed the annual festival and organization today.