Ole Miss alumni association releases inaugural “40 under 40” list

The University of Mississippi Alumni Association named their inaugural “40 under 40” recipients Thursday, honoring 40 former Ole Miss students who are making a significant impact in their professional field.

The association accepted nominations for the list last fall, and received over 500 entries. Honorees were selected based on their professional accomplishments, as well as their dedication to “upholding the core values of the UM Creed.”

“We are thrilled to unveil this first year’s class of 40 Under 40 and welcome them back to campus to honor their accomplishments,” said Kirk Purdom, Ole Miss Alumni Association CEO. “These outstanding individuals exemplify leadership in their industries and communities, and I’m happy we were able to launch this program of recognition.”

The honorees will be recognized in a ceremony on March 25 as part of the university’s Young Alumni Weekend.

“The Class of 2022 truly represents the young alumni from Ole Miss with careers in television, government affairs, philanthropy and even the outdoors,” said Sunny Brown, the assistant director of alumni affairs who organized the awards. “It will be so special to award them in March and allow our current students to network with all that our group has to offer.”

Here is the full class of 2022 40 Under 40 list: