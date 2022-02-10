Ole Miss alumni association releases inaugural “40 under 40” list
Published 2:27 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022
The University of Mississippi Alumni Association named their inaugural “40 under 40” recipients Thursday, honoring 40 former Ole Miss students who are making a significant impact in their professional field.
The association accepted nominations for the list last fall, and received over 500 entries. Honorees were selected based on their professional accomplishments, as well as their dedication to “upholding the core values of the UM Creed.”
“We are thrilled to unveil this first year’s class of 40 Under 40 and welcome them back to campus to honor their accomplishments,” said Kirk Purdom, Ole Miss Alumni Association CEO. “These outstanding individuals exemplify leadership in their industries and communities, and I’m happy we were able to launch this program of recognition.”
The honorees will be recognized in a ceremony on March 25 as part of the university’s Young Alumni Weekend.
“The Class of 2022 truly represents the young alumni from Ole Miss with careers in television, government affairs, philanthropy and even the outdoors,” said Sunny Brown, the assistant director of alumni affairs who organized the awards. “It will be so special to award them in March and allow our current students to network with all that our group has to offer.”
Here is the full class of 2022 40 Under 40 list:
- Dr. Sumner Abraham (BA 12, MD 16), of Oxford, chief medical operating officer for Relias Healthcare
- Julie Howell Addison (BA 07, JD 10), of Oxford, assistant U.S. attorney, U.S. Department of Justice
- Jessie Austin (BAccy 11, MTax 13), of Washington, D.C., audit liaison, U.S. Mint
- Reed Barrett (BBA 07), of Houston, Texas, software executive and co-founder, CampusOptics
- Cody Berrey (BSME 15, MS 17), of Oxford, senior mechanical engineer, General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems
- Erika Berry (BA 08), of Nashville, Tennessee, senior director of policy, TennesseeCAN
- Casey Butts (BAccy 04, JD 07), of Laurel, staff attorney, Sanderson Farms Inc.
- Vince Chamblee (BA 10, BAccy 10), of Oxford, senior financial adviser, Hardy Reed
- Dr. Martha Frances Dalton (BS 11), of Corinth, assistant clinical professor of veterinary pathology, Mississippi Veterinary Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine
- Kimbrely Dandridge (BAJ 13), of Seattle, corporate counsel/entertainment attorney, Amazon
- Addison Edmonds (BBA 09), of Nashville, founder, Gunner Kennels
- Christin Gates-Calloway (BA 11), of Verona, Wisconsin, programs and policy manager, The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness
- Billy Glasco Jr. (BA 05), of Greenville, archivist, Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum-National Archives and Records Administration
- Davis Horton (BBA 12), of Memphis, sports agent, Creative Artists Agency
- Melissa King (BBA 07), of Tupelo, Victims of Crime Act staff attorney, North Mississippi Rural Legal Services
- Quadray Kohlhiem (BBA 14), of Seattle, senior vendor manager, Amazon
- Lt. Col. Dex Landreth (BBA 04), of Viera, Florida, commander, National Reconnaissance Office, U.S. Space Force
- Lauren Lyles-Stolz (BPSC 13, PharmD 16), of Alexandria, Virginia, health legislative assistant, U.S. House of Representatives
- Gresham Hodges Meek (BA 12), of Dallas, CEO/creative director, Gresham
- John Monteith (BAJ 14), of Los Angeles, specialist – talent relations and awards, documentary – publicity, Netflix
- Betsey Mosby (BAccy 07, MTax 08), of Jackson, owner-principal, Betsey Mosby Interior Design
- Phelton Moss (BA 12, PhD 20), of Washington, D.C., professor of education policy and leadership, American University and senior TA consultant, National Center on Great Teachers and Leaders
- Ian Navarro (BFCS 07), of Denver, COO/senior VP sales, What Chefs Want
- Ty New (BBA 11, MBA 12), of Memphis, co-founder/president, Project Apoyo
- Joshua Norris (BA 09, BAccy 09), of Jackson, owner, LeFleur Financial Wealth Management
- Chase Parham (BUS 18), of Oxford, editor-podcast host and co-owner, Rivals.com/MPW Digital
- Sarah Bracy Penn (BA 15, BAJ 15), of New York, producer, NBC News
- EJ Presley (BA 10, MEd 12, EdD 19), of Oxford, assistant director of career development, University of Mississippi
- Daniel Roberts (BA 14), of Washington, D.C., head of communications, BrightDrop
- Anna Rubinstein (BA 11, BA 11, BSChE 11), of Arlington, Virginia, director of test and evaluation, MORSE Corporation
- Ashley Sheils (BAEd 05, MEd 06), of Madison, director, MiSsion Acceleration, UM
- Tywanna Smith (BBA 04, MBA 05), of West Memphis, Arkansas, president, The Athlete’s Nexus
- Mollie Spencer (BSPSC 08, PharmD 11), of Senatobia, owner-pharmacist, Community Pharmacy
- Grace Sturdivant (BA 06), of Ridgeland, founder and owner, OtoPro Technologies
- Nicole Tisdale (BA 06, JD 09), of Washington, D.C., director, National Security Council, the White House
- Collins Tuohy Smith (BA 09), of Memphis, co-owner, Whimsy Cookie Co., CEO Collins Closets
- Jenny Ann Urban (BA 11, MBA 13, JD 15, LLM 16), of Oxford, consultant, GoCrisis and adjunct professor of aviation law, Eastern New Mexico University
- Kyle Veazey (BA 04), of Memphis, senior vice president/executive operations, ALSAC
- Dr. Marc E. Walker (BS 06), of Jackson, professor of plastic surgery and orthopaedic surgery, division director of adult and pediatric hand and upper extremity surgery, and fellowship program director of surgery of the hand, UM Medical Center
- Charlie White (BBA 06), of Tupelo, director of safety, environmental and human resources, B&B Concrete Co. Inc.