Ole Miss baseball picked to win 2022 SEC championship

The Southeastern Conference released their 2022 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll and All-SEC teams Thursday, selecting Ole Miss to win the 2022 conference championship.

Head coach Mike Bianco’s squad received four votes to win the championship, edging out Arkansas (three votes), Florida (two votes), defending national champions Mississippi State (two votes), Vanderbilt (two votes) and LSU (one vote).

Despite being selected to win the championship, the Rebels were picked to finish second in the SEC west behind Arkansas, while Vanderbilt was selected to win the east.

Coaches also voted for two Preseason All-SEC teams, which featured players from 10 different SEC programs. Ole Miss led the way with five selections, headlined by First-Team shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

Here is the full 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, as well as the Preseason All-SEC teams:

Eastern Division

Vanderbilt (9) – 87 Florida (3) – 77 Georgia (2) – 68 Tennessee – 63 South Carolina – 43 Kentucky – 34 Missouri – 20

Western Division

Arkansas (5) – 80

T2. Ole Miss (4) – 77

T2. Mississippi State (4) – 77

LSU (1) – 62 Alabama – 38 Texas A&M – 36 Auburn – 22

() – First place votes

SEC Champion: Ole Miss (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (2), Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (1)

2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Barco, Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss

3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas*

OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss*

DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina

RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia

Ole Miss kicks off their 2022 regular season at home against Charleston Southern on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.