Ole Miss baseball picked to win 2022 SEC championship
Published 2:56 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022
The Southeastern Conference released their 2022 Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll and All-SEC teams Thursday, selecting Ole Miss to win the 2022 conference championship.
Head coach Mike Bianco’s squad received four votes to win the championship, edging out Arkansas (three votes), Florida (two votes), defending national champions Mississippi State (two votes), Vanderbilt (two votes) and LSU (one vote).
Despite being selected to win the championship, the Rebels were picked to finish second in the SEC west behind Arkansas, while Vanderbilt was selected to win the east.
Coaches also voted for two Preseason All-SEC teams, which featured players from 10 different SEC programs. Ole Miss led the way with five selections, headlined by First-Team shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.
Here is the full 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, as well as the Preseason All-SEC teams:
Eastern Division
- Vanderbilt (9) – 87
- Florida (3) – 77
- Georgia (2) – 68
- Tennessee – 63
- South Carolina – 43
- Kentucky – 34
- Missouri – 20
Western Division
- Arkansas (5) – 80
T2. Ole Miss (4) – 77
T2. Mississippi State (4) – 77
- LSU (1) – 62
- Alabama – 38
- Texas A&M – 36
- Auburn – 22
() – First place votes
SEC Champion: Ole Miss (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (2), Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (1)
2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Jacob Berry, LSU
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt
SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Barco, Florida
RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt
Second Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss
3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas
SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky
OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee
OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas*
OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss*
DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State
SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia
SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina
RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia
Ole Miss kicks off their 2022 regular season at home against Charleston Southern on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m.