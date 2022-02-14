Harassing messages leads to Beldon man’s arrest for Cyberstalking

On Nov. 21, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a report in the 100 block of Anchorage Road for harassing messages via text and social media. After investigation, Brayden Ward, 22, of Belden, MS, was charged with one count of Cyberstalking.

On February 8, 2022, Ward was taken into custody and went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing and was given a $5,000 bond.