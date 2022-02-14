OPD charge Oxford man with domestic violence after disturbance reports

Published 2:13 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Maya Martin

On February 8, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2200 block of West Jackson Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and came in contact with a male, identified as Dewey Wells, 54, of Oxford.

Wells was taken into custody and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Wells was charged with Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault.

On February 10, 2022, Wells went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing and was given a $10,000 bond.

More News Main

Roses are red… are these for you? Take a look behind the scenes at a florist on Valentine’s Day

UM legends to reflect for Black History Month Keynote

Harassing messages leads to Beldon man’s arrest for Cyberstalking

Tupelo woman charged with Grand Larceny after walk-in report

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...