Oxford Police Department Crime Report for February 14

Published 3:06 pm Monday, February 14, 2022

By Staff Report

40 Tickets

17 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Carrying a concealed weapon

1 DUI 1st

1 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, fake ID, ran stop sign

1 DUI 1st, no headlights

1 DUI 1st, speeding

1 Possession of paraphernalia

3 Public drunk

Report(s):

6 Ambulance assists

2 Animal complaints

1 Burglary

3 Civil matters

1 Credit card fraud

9 Disturbing the peace

5 Domestic disturbances

1 FOrgery

1 Grand larceny

1 Improper parking

1 Joyriding

1 Lost property

2 Malicious mischief

1 Noise violation

1 Petit larceny

2 Shoplifiting

2 Simple assaults

3 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

6 Vehicle searches

1 Welfare concern

