Oxford Police Department Crime Report for February 14
Published 3:06 pm Monday, February 14, 2022
40 Tickets
17 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Carrying a concealed weapon
1 DUI 1st
1 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, fake ID, ran stop sign
1 DUI 1st, no headlights
1 DUI 1st, speeding
1 Possession of paraphernalia
3 Public drunk
Report(s):
6 Ambulance assists
2 Animal complaints
1 Burglary
3 Civil matters
1 Credit card fraud
9 Disturbing the peace
5 Domestic disturbances
1 FOrgery
1 Grand larceny
1 Improper parking
1 Joyriding
1 Lost property
2 Malicious mischief
1 Noise violation
1 Petit larceny
2 Shoplifiting
2 Simple assaults
3 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
6 Vehicle searches
1 Welfare concern