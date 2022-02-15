A lot to celebrate on Unclaimed Property Day 

Each February, we celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day and this year, we had a lot to celebrate. Since I took office in 2020, your State Treasury has returned $45 million and set two consecutive annual records for unclaimed property returns. My goal for 2022 is to set a third record.

This money has been a meaningful stimulus to Mississippi during a tough economic time – a stimulus, by the way, that didn’t cost taxpayers a penny. But what these returns have meant to the state’s economy pales in comparison to the impact felt by the families who received the money.

We all know the feeling you get when you dig out an old coat and find a $20 bill hidden in the pocket. It’s money you didn’t expect to be able to spend. That’s similar to what it’s like to find unclaimed money.

Where does this money come from? It could be an energy bill refund that was sent to the wrong address, a forgotten-about CD, or an inheritance you were unaware you had. If no one claims these funds for five years, the money gets turned over to my team, and we become responsible for finding the rightful owner and returning the cash to them.

Having unclaimed money is pretty common. In fact, about one in 10 people could claim some of this cash, but most don’t even know to check. That’s why our team made it a priority to proactively seek out the owners of unclaimed money across the Magnolia State.

We’ve also made it easier than ever to claim the cash. Last year, our team simplified the claims process and made it available online. With this new e-claims system, you can visit Treasury.MS.gov, locate your unclaimed property, and begin the claims process immediately from there (no notary required!)

February 1 officially marked Unclaimed Property Day across the United States, but if you ask me, every day is a good day to find money. As such, I invite you to search for your unclaimed money at Treasury.MS.gov. Here, you can type in your last name, a family member’s name, your church’s name, even your business’s name. There are no fees to file your claim; so, if you find cash that’s yours, claim it. Then, we’ll get to work verifying the return.

We are proud of the millions of dollars we’ve paid out to Mississippi so far, but there’s still millions left to return. Let us help you dig through some of life’s coat pockets. You never know what kind of cash you’ll be able to pull out. Once again, visit Treasury.MS.gov or call (601) 359-3534 to begin your search.

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae is the 55th Treasurer for the State of Mississippi. In this role, he helps manage the state’s cash flow, oversees College Savings Mississippi, and has returned more than $45 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians. For more information, visit Treasury.MS.gov.