Kroger to add liquor store onto existing site

The Oxford Planning Commission approved Kroger’s site plan amendment allowing the grocery store to add a liquor store to the site.

The approval will last for 18 months in which Kroger will work to complete building the new attachment.

According to the City Planner Ben Requet, Kroger removed parking spaces and a dumpster to make way for the new business that will be attached to the existing building. No traffic will be affected by the site plans.

It is anticipated that Kroger’s liquor store will participate in the chain’s alcohol, app-based delivery service. The service provides users with third-party partners that will hand pick their alcohol and other items at the store and deliver it to your doorstep in the same day.