Lafayette baseball set to defend region title in 2022

The Lafayette baseball is set to begin their 2022 campaign, with hopes of securing their third consecutive region championship.

The Commodores went 20-15 last season, winning the MHSAA Class 5A Region 2 championship. They made it all the way to the north half championship before losing to rival Saltillo, who went on to defeat Pascagoula in the state title series.

This year’s Lafayette squad features a roster full of young talent, with 17 sophomores and three freshman. The Commodores return six starters from last season in seniors Tyrus Williams, Elijah Thompson, and Cooper Mitze, juniors Everett Thompson and Carter Newman and sophomore Radley Hill.

The Commodores open their season Tuesday against South Panola in Batesville. Here is their full schedule (neutral site in parentheses):

2/15 @ South Panola 6 p.m.

2/17 vs Southaven 6 p.m. (Batesville)

2/19 vs Booneville 2 p.m.

2/22 vs South Pontotoc 6 p.m.

2/25 @ South Panola 7 p.m.

2/26 vs Water Valley 6 p.m.

3/1 @ Oxford 7 p.m.

3/4 vs Oxford 7 p.m.

3/5 @ Oxford 7 p.m.

3/8 @ Senatobia 6 p.m.

3/11 vs Heritage Academy 7 p.m.

3/12 @ Water Valley 1 p.m.

3/15 @ Itawamba AHS 4 p.m.

3/17 vs Christian Brothers 3 p.m. (NEMCC)

3/17 vs Pontotoc 5:30 p.m. (NEMCC)

3/22 @ Lake Cormorant 7 p.m.

3/24 vs Lake Cormorant 7 p.m.

3/26 @ Lake Cormorant 3 p.m.

3/29 @ Greenville 6 p.m.

4/1 vs Greenville [double-header] 4 p.m.

4/2 vs Ripley 3 p.m.

4/5 @ Cleveland Central 7 p.m.

4/7 vs Cleveland Central 7 p.m.

4/9 @ Cleveland Central 7 p.m.

4/14 vs Tupelo 7 p.m.

4/18 vs South Panola 7 p.m.