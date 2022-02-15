Lafayette County under Red Flag Warning until 6 PM

The National Weather Service has placed Lafayette County and other northern Mississippi counties under Red Flag Warning until 6 PM today. Fire danger will be high across the Mid-South region and outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Gusty south winds, above normal temperatures and low relative humidity will result in critical fire danger across North Mississippi.

NWS advises against open burning, to properly dispose of cigarettes, be mindful of sparks when using welders or grinders outdoors, ensure trailer chains are secure and heed local burn bans.