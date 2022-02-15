LCFD put out mobile home fire Saturday, no injuries reported

The Lafayette County Fire Department put out a fire in a mobile home located on the 100 Block of County Road 371 on Saturday.

LCFD received a 911 call at 11:38 PM from a resident saying their home was one fire. The first units on the scene found a 2,500 square foot mobile home that was 60% involved with fire.

All occupants made it out the home safely. According to the LCFD report, the residents were alerted to the fire by a smell of smoke and smoke detectors.

LCFD units were on scene fighting the fire for almost five hours. No injuries were reported.

FD3, FD4, FD5, DC2, Engine 3, Rescue 10, Engine 14, Engine 17, Tanker 17 and 15 firefighters responded to the call. LCFD has responded to a total of 79 calls for service this month so far, six of which have been structure fires.