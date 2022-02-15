Oxford baseball looks to build on momentum after strong 2021 campaign

The Oxford baseball team is set to begin their 2022 season against Center Hill on Friday as they chase a second consecutive regional championship.

The Chargers went 24-4 last season before losing to Tupelo in the second round of the 2021 MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Head coach Cade Hoggard’s squad was undefeated in region play, going a perfect 8-0 against Southaven, Hernando and Horn Lake.

Oxford makes the move to a much stronger Region 1 this season, which features 2021 North Half runner-up Tupelo as well as 2021 quarterfinalist Starkville. They will have their hands full in a region that features two Preseason All-State players in Tupelo’s Ray McClain and Mason Morris, as well as eight Capital Sports 2022 “Players to Watch.”

The Chargers boast two Ole Miss commits in junior catcher Campbell Smithwick and sophomore righty Brady Stinnett. They also return seniors Dixon Webb, Ty Wicker and Ben Goubeaux, all starters from last year’s playoff team.

Oxford kicks off their regular season against Center Hill High School in New Albany before returning to Oxford for their home opener against Kirk Academy on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Here is the Chargers full season schedule (neutral site in parentheses):

2/18 @ Center Hill 4 p.m.

2/19 vs Kirk Academy 7 p.m.

2/22 vs Ripley 7 p.m.

2/24 @ NWR 7 p.m.

2/26 vs Hillcrest 1 p.m. (Brandon, MS)

2/26 @ Brandon 4 p.m.

3/1 vs Lafayette 7 p.m.

3/4 @ Lafayette 7 p.m.

3/5 vs Lafayette 7 p.m.

3/8 @ Kossuth 6 p.m.

3/10 vs Caledonia 6 p.m.

3/12 vs South Pontotoc 3 p.m.

3/16 @ East Union 5:30 p.m. (NEMCC)

3/17 @ Tishomingo County 3 p.m. (Corinth)

3/17 @ Corinth 5:30 p.m.

3/19 vs Desoto Central 2 p.m.

3/22 @ Grenada 7 p.m.

3/25 vs Grenada 7 p.m.

3/26 @ Grenada TBD

3/29 vs Starkville 7 p.m.

4/1 @ Starkville 7 p.m.

4/2 vs Starkville 7 p.m.

4/5 @ Tupelo 7 p.m.

4/7 vs Tupelo 7 p.m.

4/8 @ Tupelo 7 p.m.

4/12 vs South Panola 7 p.m.

4/15 vs Saltillo 7 p.m.

4/18 vs Lewisburg 7 p.m.