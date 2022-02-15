Oxford softball set for breakout campaign in 2022

Oxford softball looks to put together their first winning season in over four years under first-year head coach Kyle Long.

The Chargers have not won a playoff series since 2013, when they defeated Ridgeland in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs before getting swept by New Hope.

Long’s squad features a young lineup full of underclassman, with just three seniors and three juniors on the roster. Their opening day lineup is comprised of five sophomores, two seniors, one junior, one freshman and one eighth grader.

Oxford kicks off their 2022 campaign at home against Lafayette on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Here is the Lady Chargers’ opening day lineup, as well as their full 2022 schedule (neutral site in parentheses):

P Madi Jones #27

CF Mhina Balthrop #18

C Addy Shorter #6

3B Lindsey Gillis #4

SS Claire Wicker #32

1B Madelyn Yon #9

DP Kalvia Caldwell #30

LF Mary Mac Case #17

2B Mary-Claire King #12

Flex Madeline Homan #8

2/15 vs Lafayette 6:30 p.m.

2/17 vs Water Valley 6:30 p.m.

2/22 @ Bruce 6:30 p.m.

2/24 @ Pontotoc 6:30 p.m.

2/26 vs Independence 1 p.m.

3/1 vs Bruce 6:30 p.m.

3/4-3/5 Home Tournament TBD

3/8 @ Cleveland Central TBD

3/10 @ Water Valley 6:30 p.m.

3/12 @ Independence 1 p.m.

3/18-3/19 Tournament TBD (East Central HS)

3/22 vs Grenada 6:30 p.m.

3/24 @ Starkville 6:30 p.m.

3/25-3/26 South Panola Tournament TBD (Batesville)

3/29 @ Grenada 6:30 p.m.

3/31 @ Tupelo TBD

4/5 @ Lafayette 6:30 p.m.

4/7 vs Tupelo 6:30 p.m.

4/9 vs East Central 6:30 p.m.

4/12 @ Mantachie 6:30 p.m.

4/14 vs Starkville 6:30 p.m.