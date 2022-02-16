Double Decker Spring Run is back for its 25th anniversary

Double Decker Spring Run is back and the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce finally gets the chance to celebrate its 25th Annual Run.

This year’s 10K Run, 5K Run and Kids Fun Run are scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 23.

The Double Decker Spring Run is excited announce a partnership with Oxford Ortho & Sports Medicine as its new, exclusive presenting sponsor for the 25th anniversary event. DDSR’s race topped over 1,700 racers in 2019, with runners who came to Oxford from all around the country, and DDSR expects that number to continue to climb this year.

With a new partnership, two exciting new race courses taking runner by some iconic Oxford locations like the Grove and Rowan Oak, and the tradition of a top notch race experience, DDSR can’t wait for the starting line up to take off at 7:30 AM on Apr. 23.

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is excited once again to partner with Start2Finish to bring you this year’s race. S2F is the premier, health-oriented event management company in the Mid-South. S2F takes pride in producing events that allow Mid-South residents and area visitors the opportunity to challenge themselves, achieve goals and most importantly have fun.

With their assistance, and our ready team of volunteers, this year’s Double Decker Spring Run is sure to be fun for the whole family.

For more information on the race or to register go to www.doubledeckerspringrun.com. For more information on sponsorship opportunities businesses can email race director Pam Swain at paw@oxfordms.com