Hold your hats! Lafayette County to experience wind gusts up to 35-50 mph today, Thursday

Lafayette County and other counties in the state are under a Wind Advisory today and Thursday. The National Weather Service warns residents to watch out for fallen trees or down powerlines, most of which were weakened by earlier ice storms.

Strong southerly winds will affect the Mid-South region today with winds up to 20-25 miles per hour, with gusts around 35 miles per hour at times.

On Thursday, winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph at times.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution if driving a profile vehicle (vehicles with large surface areas like pickups or SUVs) or especially along an east-west oriented roadway.