Lafayette County’s risk of severe weather enhanced, strong tornado possible

Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022

By Maya Martin

(Photo: National Weather Service Memphis)

The Mid-South region including Lafayette County is facing an enhanced risk for severe storms Thursday with the greatest risk area in North Mississippi. Residents are advised to prepare for severe weather while they can.

The National Weather Service said area residents should anticipate strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather are possible from damaging winds and heavy rain to tornadoes. A strong tornado is possible.

The severe weather is expected to last from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.

It is requested that individuals stay aware or the weather and have multiple ways to receive weather reports/warnings.

For information on how to prepare for a tornado or other severe weather, visit Lafayette County’s Emergency Management website at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/tornado/.

Find your local storm shelters listed on the site at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/.

