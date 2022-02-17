Lafayette County under Tornado Watch until 6 PM

Published 11:35 am Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Maya Martin

A tornado watch has been issued for Lafayette County and the entire Mid-South region. A few tornadoes are likely, along with hail and scattered gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

Residents are advised to prepare in case of a tornado while they can.

The National Weather Service forecasted severe storm weather over the past two days. All modes of severe weather are possible from damaging winds and heavy rain to tornadoes. A strong tornado is possible.

The severe weather is expected to last from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.

It is requested that individuals stay aware or the weather and have multiple ways to receive weather reports/warnings.

For information on how to prepare for a tornado or other severe weather, visit Lafayette County’s Emergency Management website at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/tornado/.

Find your local storm shelters listed on the site at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/.

More Top Home

Severe storms expected across Mid-South, main line could contain tornado

OPD, Gateway Tire kicks off program to prevent catalytic converter thefts

A labor of love for HGTV star Napier: Ole Miss alumnus gives back

Mayor addresses progress with Punkin, county board’s concerns on city expansion

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...