Lafayette County under Tornado Watch until 6 PM

A tornado watch has been issued for Lafayette County and the entire Mid-South region. A few tornadoes are likely, along with hail and scattered gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

Residents are advised to prepare in case of a tornado while they can.

The National Weather Service forecasted severe storm weather over the past two days. All modes of severe weather are possible from damaging winds and heavy rain to tornadoes. A strong tornado is possible.

The severe weather is expected to last from late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.

It is requested that individuals stay aware or the weather and have multiple ways to receive weather reports/warnings.

For information on how to prepare for a tornado or other severe weather, visit Lafayette County’s Emergency Management website at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/tornado/.

Find your local storm shelters listed on the site at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/.