NWS gives the Mid-South the “all clear” on severe weather threats, wind advisory still in effect

The Mid-South region is officially cleared of severe weather signs and should expect mild weather for the remainder of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers will appear across west Tennessee and north Mississippi.

Portions of north Mississippi including Lafayette County are still under Wind Advisory until 9 PM.

Weather forecasters report northwest winds 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most susceptible to falling.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.