City opens bids for splash pad, construction expected to begin in spring

Oxford’s summer is looking a lot more wet and a lot more fun.

The city Board of Alderman approved the Oxford Park Commission’s request to advertise for bids for the construction of a splash pad.

The OPC deliberated for several months on a location for the splash pad and finally settled on city-owned property at 502 Bramlett Boulevard between the skate park and Skipwith Cottage.

The proposed location has easy access to parking, restrooms, playground, existing pavilion and a high-volume water source. A new pavilion will be built when the splash pad is constructed according to the design plans.

The conceptual plans include a 2,100 square foot play area with at least 20 components. There will be four sections designed for different age groups: children ages 1 to 3 years old at the 413 square foot pad; children aged 3 to 5 at the 962 sq. ft pad; children aged 5 to 7 at the 598 sq. ft pad; and individuals aged 7 and up at the 1,404 sq. ft pad.

Amenities such as shade structures, benches, landscaping and more are also included.

The splash pad project is currently in the design phase with a completion date set for mid-February. The schedule is to advertise for bids in late-February, open bids in mid-to-late March, and present bids to OPC in early April. If bids are accepted, construction will begin immediately.

The city and OPC budgeted $175,000 in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget for the construction of the splash pad.

“The water for the splash pad will not require pumps,” said Special Project Director Mike Levy. “It will just use the existing water pressure from our hydraulic system. We plan on tying into a 16-inch water line. We have good access to a water line because of a plant there.”

The spent water from the pad will be piped into the storm drain system.