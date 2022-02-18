WOWE presents tips and tools in free seminar for first-time home buyers

Buying a home is a daunting task to take on, especially when you face rising prices, complicated rules and trouble with money lenders.

It’s undeniably harder for the people of today to buy houses than it was for their parents. However, Women of Worth and Excellence is making the process of buying a home an attainable goal for the average person.

WOWE, a collective group of female entrepreneurs, will present the Home Buying Guide to registered participants on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 AM in the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce located on West Jackson Avenue.

This is a free, outreach for the community and interested parties are welcome to register while seats are open. There are 30 seats and 20 participants have already registered.

WOWE founder and real state agent Tammy Herod said many people want to buy a home, but don’t even know the first step.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know a home because they don’t know that they can afford one,” said Herod. “They’re paying astronomical amounts of rent and they’re tired of that.”

The seminar will walk attendees through the ins and out of buying home and being a homeowner with expertise from Herod, other real estate agents and money lenders. From credit score tips to Federal Housing Administration loans, the Home Buying Guide class will make sure it answers every question a first-time home buyer may have.

Herod wants to make resources and knowledge more accessible to people who were never taught even the basics of homeowning.

A key aspect of buying a house is actually having the money to put forward. Herod said she will sharing her best tips and advice on how to save money.

“Most people may have good credit, may have a nice job and make decent money but they don’t have any down payment money,” she said. “So we’ll be sharing how to save money. Not only save money, but there are programs out there to help with down payments.”

Herod acknowledges the national real estate issue that is hitting too close to home for many people struggling to purchase their first house.

“There are very few affordable homes in Oxford,” she said. “So most everyday people have to live outside in the county or even in another county because there are no homes to buy under $200,000. Not everybody can afford a $200,000 house. There are people who could, can and do but there needs to be homes available who can’t afford $200,000.”

Herod knows it can be done. On Monday, Herod sold a house to a single mother of four which is proof to her that anyone can do it if they put in the work and discipline. And it could all begin with the Home Buying Guide seminar.

“If you put your work in, you can get what you want,” she said. “You don’t have to settle for less than what you want.”

The knowledge is out there for those who do want to have their own home and it can be theirs if they reach out for it. Herod is willing to give her students everything they need to be a success.

“In 2022, I want to see more people in ownership of homes and making good, financial decisions with their money instead of going and buying things they don’t necessarily need,” said Herod. “I want to bring more awareness to my community on home ownership.”

To register for the Home Buying Guide event, click for the registration form here.