US Senator Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID for the second time

Published 3:30 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022

By AP/Wire

U.S. senator Roger Wicker during a visit with those attending the inaugural meeting of the Oxford Pachyderm Club, at the Country Club of Oxford, in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The Oxford Pachyderm Club is the first chapter of the National Federation of Pachyderm Clubs in Mississippi, joining 60 others clubs across the United States.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This the second time he has tested positive.

“I am fully vaccinated and in good health. I will work from home for the next few days. I look forward to being back in person soon,” Wicker said in a statement. The senator did not clarify whether he had taken a booster, antivirals or monoclonal antibody treatment in addition to being fully vaccinated.

Wicker, 70, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in August. About two weeks after that diagnosis, he said he had received a clean bill of health and was ready to start traveling the state again.

More Top Home

Calling all green thumbs! Master Gardeners offer spring lecture series

Gate naming reflects Peck family’s support of Ole Miss student-athletes

Don’t forget the state’s tax cut history

WOWE presents tips and tools in free seminar for first-time home buyers

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...