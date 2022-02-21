Carter, Crews to discuss film tackling the rarest football season in college history

A new film, Unrivaled, chronicles what may well be the rarest and most remarkable football season in collegiate history.

A 25-minute portion of the 90-minute film will air at the Overby Center on February 22 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a discussion that Charles Overby will lead with Ole Miss Athletic Director Keith Carter along with the film’s directors, David Crews & Norman Jetmundsen.

In 1899, an ambitious college student at Sewanee — a small mountaintop university in Tennessee — crafted the first 12-game football season in the South. That student, Luke Lea, put together the most grueling road trip in football history.

Sewanee played five games in six days traveling by steam locomotive to beat Texas, Texas A&M, Tulane, LSU, and Ole Miss. Lea would later become one of the youngest U.S. Senators in U.S. history and go on to own the Nashville Tennessean among many other accomplishments.