Lafayette County will be at a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday

Published 2:14 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Maya Martin

According to the National Weather Service, Lafayette County will be at a slight risk for severe weather from Tuesday morning through the evening. Slight risk is a level two out five on the severe weather outlook scale.

Severe thunderstorms associated with an isolated tornado threat, wind damage and large hail will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening from parts of the lower to mid Mississippi Valley and Central Gulf Coast into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys.

Primary concerns are damaging winds and flash flood, the latter of which is affecting most of the region through Tuesday night.

Residents are advised to stay weather aware and to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

 

 

