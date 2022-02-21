Oxford School District recognizes nine new board-certified teachers

Published 7:26 pm Monday, February 21, 2022

By Jake Davis

From Left: OSD teachers Daniel Parrish, Tina Suggs, Rebecca Mann, Katelyn Nicholson, Mary Dickerson, Emily Maples, Amy Rosen and Lucas Ferguson. (Oxford School District)

The Oxford School District announced Monday that nine teachers throughout the district received certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Amy Rosen, Emily Maples and Tina Suggs from Oxford High School, Mary Dickerson and Katelyn Nicholson from Della Davidson Elementary, Daniel Parrish and Rebecca Mann from the Curriculum Instruction Department and Lucas Ferguson from Oxford Middle School were all certified for the first time, while Jeana Noble was re-certified in adolescence and young adulthood science.

The certification process is long and rigorous, requiring 200-400 hours of assessments, observation and training.

“There are four components that teachers are asked to do,” said Tammy Kirkland, director of the World Class Teaching program at the University of Mississippi. “One is an assessment, the other three are portfolio components done in the classroom. It really requires a teacher to be analytical and reflective.”

This year, the national board recognized Oxford School District for the second year in a row for having the highest percentage of board-certified teachers in the state of Mississippi. Only one other district in the state has ever received such an honor.

The newly certified teachers were recognized in a ceremony at the monthly meeting of the OSD Board of Trustees on Monday night.

