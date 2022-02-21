Podcast project to teach Boys & Girls Club members career-readiness skills

The Boys & Girls of Oxford, in partnership with Segment Productions, will film its first in a series of podcasts geared toward workforce, career readiness and entrepreneurship on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 4 PM.

Guests for the first episode include professional trainer Deon Hodges, orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Derrick Burgess and 2022 NFL draft prospect Keon Howard.

This project is funded by the William N. & Lee Anne Fry Foundation and specifically targets the Club’s Career Launch Program which encourages Club members to assess their skills and interests, explore careers, make sound educational decisions and prepare to join the nation’s workforce.

Fredderick Nettles, founder and CEO of Segment Productions, began a mission to create a space for creatives, entrepreneurs and athletes to tell their stories as to how they became the people they are today in spring of 2019.

“Giving insight to the younger generation that the journey isn’t always easy,” said Nettles. “But if you truly have a passion and direction, you can be whatever it is you want to be. The work that I do is unconventional but I feel called to. I have created a platform that allows members of the athletic community to tell their stories, ranging from celebrated professionals, high school and collegiate stars-even sports journalists.”

According to Nettles, it is his passion to sit with individuals who worked hard to make their place in the arena and getting to know what their purpose is. His goal has always been to inspire.

“We are strong believers in the Boys and Girls Club and their mission to expand opportunities for Club members,” said Lee Anne. “We met Fred last fall, admired his personal ambition and see him as a role model.

“We believe Fred’s engaging podcast and access to compelling guests will open new potential to the wonderful children of the Boys and Girls Club,” she continued. “Our hope is that by direct exposure to successful leaders, the members are inspired to achieve their full potential.”

“We are very excited and appreciative of the William N. & Lee Anne Fry Foundation for providing this learning opportunity for our Oxford Boys & Girls Club members,” said Zell Long, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi CEO. “Utilizing podcasts to capture interests, meet role models and learn a new potential skills is wonderful. We look forward to working with Fredderick Nettles and Segment Productions on this podcast.”